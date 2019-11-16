Trade Facilities Services Offers Comprehensive Electrical Testing to its Customers to Avoid Penalties

LONDON, Nov. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trade Facilities Services is the leading electrical safety certificate provider in London and Essex area. They provide all kind of electrical safety certificates after thorough electric testing and fixing by their qualified electricians. To avoid any regulatory penalties, they are offering electrical testing to meet supervisory standards.

According to UK law, it's a compulsion for landlords or owner of an HMO or commercial property to get electrical certificate in order to lease out their property. Getting electrical certificate is necessary for all the landlords and failing to get implies to the penalty of £5,000 or imprisonment of six-months. Trade Facilities Services electrically test domestic and commercial properties. The authorised electricians carry electrical testing to check any possible major security risk that may occur due to ill-working of any electrical appliances. They carry both Fixed Wire Testing and Portable Appliance Testing (PAT).

To protect buildings and assets from fire and electric shocks, electric testing identifies any potential risks and electricians takes necessary safeguarding actions. Periodic electric testing by Trade Facilities Services electricians provides –



Detection of electrical circuits in case of overloading.

Information about any possible electrical shock risk and fire hazards.

Identification of any defective electrical circuits.

Highlighting the lack of earthing and bonding.

Trade Facilities Services electricians are certified electric technicians; they check the premises on condition of the electrical appliances against the UK standard for the safety of electrical installations, BS 7671 – Requirements for Electrical Installations (IET Wiring Regulations). In the UK, in case of insurance companies, it is obligatory for all the clients to get electric testing within a time limit else the insurance of their insured property gets invalid.

After electric testing, the technician issues a report called EICR - Electrical Installation Condition Report that states the condition of electrical appliances covering every aspect of regulatory standards. This ensures that the safety measures have been taken and the property is electrically safe. Thus, there will be no chance of getting penalised.

The electrical testing by Trade Facilities Services starts from £90 and one can contact them to get EICR testing or landlord EICR reports based on their requirements. To get detailed information electrical testing, one can visit the official or contact their sales line at - 0203 637 1446.

About the company:

Trade Facilities Services is an electrical testing company that provides (EICR) Electrical installation condition reports. These are otherwise known as Electrical Certificates, Electrical Installation Certificates and Electrical Reports. Trade Facilities Services covers London and Essex and provides all electrical testing in these areas. These include Fire alarms emergency lighting and PAT Testing. All Electricians are registered with NAPIT or the NICEIC and are fully insured and qualified. Trade Facilities Services works on both Domestic and Commercial properties and covers all landlord electrical certification requirements. All EICR reports can be delivered on the day if required and appointments generally only require 24 hours' notice.

