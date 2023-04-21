|
21.04.2023 01:01:01
Trade in fake reviews still ‘thriving’ on Facebook, says Which?
Consumer group finds 14 groups offering fake reviews for Amazon, Google, Trustpilot and others, despite calls for crackdownFacebook groups offering fake reviews on the likes of Amazon, Google and Trustpilot are still persistent despite regulators’ demands that tech platforms do more to tackle the issue, according to an investigation by a consumer group.Groups on the social network with thousands of members offer free products in exchange for reviews, said the consumer group Which?, despite past interventions by UK regulators. Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
