Staples Aktie
WKN: 876951 / ISIN: US8550301027
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16.05.2026 14:15:00
Trade Wars Come and Go. These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks Are Built to Last.
The list of troubles is long in the world today. Geopolitical conflicts, rising energy prices, lingering trade wars, and the potential for a global recession are some of the big ones. And yet there are companies that manage to muddle through whatever troubles come their way while continuing to reward investors with reliable, growing dividends. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) are two such companies. Coca-Cola and P&G share one very notable attribute. They are both Dividend Kings, each with over 50 consecutive annual dividend increases. That's important because a streak like that can't be built by accident. It requires a strong business plan that is executed well in both good and bad markets. Both of these companies have proven they are resilient businesses through the entire economic cycle many times over at this point. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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