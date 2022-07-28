Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
28.07.2022 22:31:00

Trader Joe's Crew Members Vote in Union Election

MONROVIA, Calif., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trader Joe's offers its Crew Members a package of pay, benefits, and working conditions that is among the best in the grocery business. Despite this, employees in our Hadley, MA store recently voted to be represented by a union. We are prepared to immediately begin discussions with union representatives for the employees at this store to negotiate a contract. We are willing to use any current union contract for a multi-state grocery company with stores in the area, selected by the union representatives, as a template to negotiate a new structure for the employees in this store; including pay, retirement, healthcare, and working conditions such as scheduling and job flexibility.

Trader Joe's began in 1967 in the Los Angeles area and has since expanded to more than 535 stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. • Learn more at www.traderjoes.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trader-joes-crew-members-vote-in-union-election-301595728.html

SOURCE Trader Joe's

