Traders May Continue To Pick Up Stocks At Reduced Levels

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks likely to extend the substantial rebound seen over the course of the previous session.

Traders may continue to look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the sell-off seen in recent sessions.

The major averages showed a notable rebound from multi-month intraday lows during trading on Thursday but remain well off their recent highs.

Concerns about the eventual Russian invasion of Ukraine weighed on the markets late last week and early this week, although some traders may see the selling as overdone.

While the U.S. and its allies have imposed severe sanctions on Russia in response to the attack, the measures are not seen as crippling as some had feared.

The West's seeming unwillingness to target Russia's energy sector has helped ease worries about a spike in oil and gas prices fueling further inflation.

Positive sentiment may also be generated in reaction to a report from the Commerce Department showing new orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of January.

After moving sharply lower at the start of trading, stocks staged a stunning turnaround over the course of the trading session on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq showed a particularly strong rebound after hitting its lowest intraday level in almost a year.

The Nasdaq spiked 436.10 points or 3.3 percent to 13,473.59 after tumbling by as much as 3.4 percent in early trading. The Dow also rose 92.07 points or 0.3 percent to 33,223.83 after plunging by nearly 860 points, while the S&P 500 jumped 63.20 points or 1.5 percent at 4,288.70.

The initial sell-off on Wall Street came as the fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine became a reality, with Russian Vladimir Putin declaring war on the neighboring country late Wednesday night.

Rather than focusing on contested regions in the eastern part of the country as some had expected, Putin has launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders have condemned Russia for the "unprovoked and unjustified attack," which Biden predicted would cause a "catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," Biden said in a statement. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

Buying interest emerged over the course of the session, however, with traders picking up stocks at reduced levels as they reassessed the global economic impact of the conflict.

Later in the trading day, Biden announced what he called a new "devastating" package of sanctions against Russia, although the sanctions were not seen as "crippling" as some had expected.

The president said the new sanctions will limit Russia's ability to do business in dollars, euros, pounds and yen, stop Russia's ability to finance and grow their military and impair their ability to compete in high-tech 21st century economy.

However, the new package does not include cutting Russia off from SWIFT, a global network that connects financial institutions around the world, or direct sanctions against Putin.

Biden acknowledged the sanctions will "take time," although that likely comes as cold comfort to the Ukrainians fleeing for their lives and sheltering in subway tunnels.

A pullback by the price of crude oil may also have reduced concerns about the impact of the war, with crude for April delivery seeing a relatively modest gain after topping $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014.

Semiconductor stocks helped lead a turnaround by the tech sector, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index soaring by 3.7 percent after plunging by as much as 3.8 percent.

Substantial strength also emerged among networking stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent spike by the NYSE Arca Networking Index. The index hit its lowest intraday level in over four months in early trading.

Housing stocks also moved sharply higher over the course of the session, driving the Philadelphia Housing Sector Index up by 3 percent.

Retail, biotechnology and transportation stocks also showed strong moves to the upside, while significant weakness was visible among gold and banking stocks.

Commodity, Currency Markets

Crude oil futures are falling $0.64 to $92.17 a barrel after climbing $0.71 to $92.81 a barrel on Thursday. Meanwhile, after climbing $15.90 to $1,926.30 an ounce an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are plunging $31.70 to $1,894.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 115.56 yen versus the 115.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Thursday. Against the euro, the dollar is valued at $1.1224 compared to yesterday's $1.1192.

Asia

Stock markets in Asia rallied on Friday, powered by the substantial rebound on Wall Street on Thursday as the West imposed retaliatory sanctions on Russia.

China's Shanghai Composite Index gained 21.45 points or 0.6 percent to finish at 3,451.41. Meanwhile, the People's Bank of China injected 300 billion yuan worth of liquidity into the banking system on Friday, far higher than the 10 billion yuan of expiring loans.

The Japanese benchmark Nikkei 225 Index spiked 505.68 points or 2 percent to end Friday's trading at 26,476.50, tracking the gains at Wall Street.

Advantest Corp. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha surged more than 7 percent. Dainippon Screen Manufacturing Co. added 6 percent. Tokyo Electron and Softbank Group gained more than 5 percent.

On the other hand, Fukuoka Financial Group and Inpex Corp. declined more than 6 percent. Concordia Financial Group lost 5.4 percent, while Sompo Holdings and Chiba Bank declined more than 4 percent.

The Hang Seng Index of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange lost 134.38 points or 0.5 percent from previous close to finish trading at 22,767.18. The day's high was at 23,046.86 and the low at 22,718.15.

The Korean Stock Exchange's Kospi Index gained 27.96 points or 1.1 percent to close at 2676.76. The day's trading range was between 2665.96 and 2694.81.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index closed trading at 6,997.80 after gaining 7.20 points or 0.1 percent. Technology shares led the gains.

Software business Life360 Inc. was the top gainer with a 22-percent rally after posting upbeat financial results. Paladin Energy Ltd. gained 12 percent, also on the strength of its results and strong cash position.

Tyro Payments as well as Lion Town Resources rallied more than 10 percent. Appen Ltd. gained 8.637 percent.

Meanwhile, household and personal products business Blackmores shed 10.5 percent. Magellan financial Group also lost more than 10 percent. St Barbara lost 8.9 percent.

The NZX50 of the New Zealand Stock Exchange added 189.62 points or 1.6 percent to close at 11,923.38.

Vista, Ryman Healthcare, EROAD, Precinct Properties and Skellerup were the major gainers. Fonterra Shareholders, Vital Healthcare, Air New Zealand and ANZ Banking Group all declined more than 1 percent.

Europe

European stocks are firmly in positive territory on Friday, coming back strongly after the terrible setback in the previous session.

After yesterday's plunge following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, markets today are bouncing back with investors assessing the impact of the several harsh sanctions imposed on Russia by Western countries. The sanctions so far have not targeted Russia's oil exports and do not block Russian access to the SWIFT global payment network.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister said Russian rockets hit several sites in the capital of Kyiv. The country's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a statement that at least 137 people have been killed and over 300 injured during the invasion.

While the French CAC 40 Index has jumped by 2.8 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index are both spiking by 3 percent.

In economic news, data from Destatis showed that the German economy contracted by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, in contrast to the 1.7 percent increase in the third quarter. The drop was smaller than the initial estimates, which had indicated a 0.7 percent decrease. In fiscal 2021, the German economy expanded 2.9 percent versus preliminary estimates of 2.8 percent.

Data from the statistical office Insee showed that the French economy expanded by 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, slower than the 3.1 percent growth in the previous period.

Meanwhile, survey results from the European Commission showed that the Eurozone economic confidence rose to a three-month high in February. The report said the economic confidence index surged up to 114.0 from 112.7 in January. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 113.1.

Germany's import price inflation reached its highest level since 1974 on surging energy prices, data from Destatis showed on Friday.

Import price inflation advanced to 26.9 percent in January, the strongest since October 1974, from 24 percent in December. Inflation was forecast to ease slightly to 23.7 percent. On a monthly basis, import prices grew 4.3 percent following a 0.1% gain in December.

U.S. Economic Reports

New orders for U.S. manufactured durable goods increased by much more than expected in the month of January, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Friday.

The report said durable goods orders surged by 1.6 percent in January following a significantly revised 1.2 percent jump in December.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to climb 0.8 percent compared to the 0.7 percent drop that had been reported for the previous month.

Excluding a substantial increase in orders for transportation equipment, durable goods orders rose by 0.7 percent in January following a revised 0.9 percent advance in December.

Economists had expected ex-transportation orders to rise by 0.4 percent, matching the increase originally reported for the previous month.

A separate Commerce Department report showed U.S. personal income was virtually unchanged in the month of January, with an increase in compensation largely offset by a decrease in government benefits.

The Commerce Department said personal income inched up by less than a tenth of a percent in January after rising by an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in December.

Economists had expected personal income to dip by 0.3 percent compared to the 0.3 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.

Meanwhile, the report showed personal spending spiked by 2.1 percent in January after falling by a downwardly revised 0.8 percent in December.

Personal spending was expected to jump by 1.5 percent compared to the 0.6 percent decrease originally reported for the previous month.

At 10 am ET, the University of Michigan is scheduled to release its revised reading on consumer sentiment in the month of February. The consumer sentiment index is expected to be unrevised from the preliminary reading of 61.7, which was down from 67.2 in January.

The National Association of Realtors is also due to release its report on pending home sales in the month of January at 10 am ET. Pending home sales are expected to increase by 1.0 percent in January after tumbling by 3.8 percent in December.

A pending home sale is one in which a contract was signed but not yet closed. Normally, it takes four to six weeks to close a contracted sale.

Stocks In Focus

Shares of Etsy (ETSY) are moving sharply higher in pre-market trading after the online crafts marketplace reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat guidance.

Digital payments company Block (SQ) is also seeing significant pre-market strength after reporting fourth quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates and giving a rosy outlook.

On the other hand, shares of Foot Locker (FL) are likely to come under pressure after the athletic apparel and shoe retailer reported fourth quarter results that beat expectations but offered a disappointing forecast.

Plant-base meat producer Beyond Meat (BYND) may also see initial weakness after reporting a wider than expected fourth quarter loss on revenues that came in below estimates.