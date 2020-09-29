Tradewheel.com Joins the 128th Canton Fair's Media Resource Exchange Program to Form a Partnership

SHANGHAI, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 128th Canton Fair will be held online (https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/) from Oct. 15 to 24, 2020. The promotion of the 128th session of Canton Fair is underway.

In organizing exhibitions, this Canton Fair still features 50 sections under 16 categories, and all content will go online at the same time. The cross-border e-commerce section will also be set up at this session to promote the comprehensive pilot zones for cross-border e-commerce. It will work with B2B cross-border e-commerce platforms to benefit more enterprises.

In inviting buyers, this Canton Fair will step up efforts and expand the scope. It will launch series events globally, including "cloud promotion," "cloud invitation," and "cloud contract signing" and continue to promote itself through internationally famous social media services and search engines, so as to attract more buyers to attend this session.

In building the platform, this session will focus on optimizing the platform's functionalities, including improved experience for buyers, better search and display results, and more efficient matchmaking between suppliers and buyers. Using cloud technologies and other innovative measures, this session will enable participants to browse information about exhibitors and their exhibits, advertise their products via live streaming, communicate with each other in real-time, make reservations for negotiation, and match with potential trading partners.

Furthering its dedication to being the leading e-commerce platform for commercial trade operations, Tradewheel.com is pleased to join the 128th Canton Fair's Media Resource Exchange Program.

With its robust portfolio of thousands and thousands of exporters, Tradewheel.com works to assist the worldwide organizations and businesses across numerous industries to capture the attention of potential buyers in real-time, along with offering elite user experience. Using a rich user interface to exhibit a wide range of quality assured products, it covers the entire process, from introductions to the transaction. Its interface is purpose-built for wholesale traders, offering them to run their business on their terms.

"We are excited to partner with Canton Fair," said Noman Javed, CEO of Tradewheel.com. "With the services of Tradewheel as the Media Resource Exchange Program partner of Canton Fair, we are putting the power in the hands of the agency to offer businesses new marketing solutions. The dynamics of this partnership will definitely generate more opportunities for the businesses involved with the trade exhibitions."

About Canton Fair:

China Import and Export Fair, also known as Canton Fair, is established in 1957. Co-hosted by the Ministry of Commerce of PRC and the People's Government of Guangdong Province and organized by China Foreign Trade Centre, it is held every spring and autumn in Guangzhou, China.

About Tradewheel.com:

Tradewheel.com is a progressive online B2B marketplace with expertise in digital media, business leads, and commercial trade operations. Known in the industry to connect the global traders with genuine customers, it is one of the most reliable digital sources for international traders.

