Tradewind Provides Export Factoring Facility for Electronics Company in China

SHANGHAI, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind has provided a $500,000 export factoring facility to an electronics company based in China. The industrial trading company mainly produces retro radios, recorders, CD players, and other items of this kind and sells them to the United States and Europe with annual sales of about $20 million.

Recently, the company invested in upgrades to their production equipment and developed new, more competitive products, which have been embraced by the market. The investment in new equipment, however, tied up a large portion of the company's funds, leaving them with a heavy financial burden and insufficient liquidity. Despite their new products being well-received, they were unable to meet the growing demand of orders given their limited funds.

To alleviate their cash flow problems, Tradewind provided cash advances on the company's accounts receivable. In addition to helping the company solve their immediate working capital needs, Tradewind arranged overseas collections on their behalf and scalable funding that can grow with the business, allowing them to take on larger orders and expand their scope.

"We were pleased to help our client with their short-term cash flow problems and look forward to serving as their long-term financial partner as their business evolves. With our export factoring services, the client was able to ship out larger orders on time, and their business is expected to experience rapid growth," states Jason Wang, Vice President of Sales for Tradewind China.

Tradewind provides innovative international cash flow solutions tailored for global clients. Focused on the mid-market, its core products are non-recourse factoring and supply chain finance. The group has built an unrivaled reputation for the depth of its international finance expertise by maintaining a network of offices around the world including the USA, China, India, Hong Kong, UAE, Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iceland, Bulgaria, Brazil, Hungary, Peru and its headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single trade finance facility, Tradewind offers streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services. To learn more of Tradewind's services, please visit its website: www.tradewindfinance.com.

SOURCE Tradewind