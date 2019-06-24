Tradewind Provides Trade Finance Facility for Printing Supplies Manufacturer and Exporter based in China

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tradewind has closed a $1.1 million export factoring facility for a printing supplies manufacturer based in China to ease its 90-day O/A cash flow pressure after delivery.

The company's annual business volume is about $12 million, with products exported to Germany, Poland and other European countries. The key customer, who is currently working with e-commerce companies such as Amazon and eBay, is located in Germany. However, since the buyer had reported losses in a Chinese insurance company, it was unable to obtain the credit limit from the insurer again. While other suppliers are unable to obtain credit limit for the company, Tradewind managed to obtained valuable credit limit from a German credit insurance company after a visit to the buyers company on the executive level. With the credit limit provided by Tradewind, the financial pressure of supplier get eased. The company thus, is able to take advantage of market competition, and established closer cooperation with buyers.

The company has a good financial condition in recent years, according to its financial statements. But the supplier wants to maintain a stable cash flow for sustainable development. Through its export factoring services that advance cash to clients, Tradewind was able to solve the company's short-term capital turnover problem and enhanced its overseas reputation and collection ability. As the cooperation progresses, the company will add other buyers to further enhance its own cash flow turnover, increase production and expand the business scope.

"Insurance limit is a rare resource in the area of trade finance. We can help our clients stand out from many domestic suppliers and get insurance limit to help the supplier get more business opportunities," said Fiona Li, Project Manager of Sales for Tradewind Shanghai.

Tradewind (formerly DS-Concept) provides innovative international cash flow solutions tailored for global clients. Focused on the mid-market, its core products are non-recourse factoring and supply chain finance. The group has built an unrivaled reputation for the depth of its international finance expertise by maintaining a network of offices around the world including the USA, mainland China, India, Hong Kong, UAE, Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Iceland, Bulgaria, Hungary, Peru and its headquarters in Germany. Combining financing, credit protection, and collections into a single trade finance facility, Tradewind offers streamlined, flexible and best-in-class services.

