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15.04.2026 15:52:19
Tradewinds Makes a Bold Commodity Bet, Snapping Up $39.6 Million Worth of COMT Shares
According to an SEC filing published April 14, 2026, Tradewinds Capital Management, LLC increased its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 1,387,385 shares during the first quarter. Based on quarterly average pricing, the estimated transaction value was roughly $39.6 million. The fund entered the quarter holding just 591 shares -- essentially a token position -- and ended it holding 1,387,976 shares valued at approximately $46.9 million.The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF gives investors broad access to commodity futures markets -- spanning energy (including oil and natural gas), metals (gold, copper, and others), and agricultural products (corn, wheat, soybeans). The fund seeks to track the performance of a broad-based commodity index with an enhanced roll strategy, aiming to optimize returns from futures contract management.What sets it apart from a plain-vanilla commodity index fund is its "dynamic roll" approach: instead of mechanically rolling futures contracts on a fixed schedule, the ETF uses a rules-based method to select which futures contracts to hold based on the shape of the futures curve.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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