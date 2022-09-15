TradeZing Brought Web3 Fashion-Forward at New York Fashion Week

TradeZing co-sponsored Web3 and Metaverse events hosted by Digital Fashion Week and Nolcha showcased the rise of fashion in the digital world.

The Web3, live-streaming platform also announced their closed beta which is now open to the public.

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeZing, a live-streaming, social engagement, Web3 platform designed for Millennial and Gen Z traders, announced its partnerships with Digital Fashion Week and Nolcha, an award-winning fashion events promoter and producer based in New York.

To kick off NYFW22, TradeZing co-sponsored Digital Fashion Week, which featured a combination of traditional runway shows and virtual events. With this year's theme being "Into the Metaverse," Digital Fashion Week featured online panel discussions and parties, showcasing the rise of fashion in a digital world with exposure to the Metaverse and NFT community.

"It's an exciting time for digital innovation, with Web3 unlocking new opportunities for brands and providing interactive experiences for consumers," says Jordan Edelson, CEO and Co-Founder of TradeZing. "It was an honor to partner with both Nolcha and Digital Fashion Week, both pioneers in building the future of fashion and technology. We are also happy to announce that TradeZing's closed beta has just opened to the public to join our platform, which is set to launch in 2023."

TradeZing co-sponsored a two-day event hosted by Nolcha during New York Fashion Week, that included runway shows, Web3 and Metaverse forums and NFT Galleries. The events took place on the 69th floor of the World Trade Center and included an audience of over 2,000 entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs, founders and global media within the world of Web3 and fashion. American television personality and influencer Foodgod, a member of TradeZing's Board of Advisors, was also in attendance.

"Following so much digital innovation in the last year, I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to learn what the future holds for the fashion industry," says Foodgod. "Web3, NFTs and other digital advancements have unlocked so many new ways for brands, celebrities and influencers to engage with their fans and the fashion industry is one space that can continue to drive Web3 forward."

The TradeZing platform harnesses the power of community and content creation across stocks, cryptocurrency, NFTs and the Metaverse to educate, elevate and entertain. TradeZing is launching soon, and for additional information or to add yourself to the waitlist, please visit https://www.tradezing.com/.

About TradeZing

TradeZing is a live-streaming, social engagement, Web3 platform designed for Millennial and Gen-Z traders. The platform harnesses the power of community and content creation across stocks, cryptocurrency, NFTs and the Metaverse to educate, elevate and entertain.

