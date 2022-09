Trading at Multiyear Lows, Is Salesforce Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In recent months, investors around the world have been focused on the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening policy -- and specifically, how the central bank's efforts to stem high inflation might tip the U.S. economy (and others) into recession. One side effect of the Fed's actions is a historic run-up in the value of the U.S. dollar . That can be a positive in some ways, but for multinational businesses, it puts a serious dent in the value of revenues from foreign markets.That's been a particular headwind for Salesforce (NYSE: CRM). After factoring in the negative impact of unfavorable currency exchange rate moves, the cloud software pioneer forecast a big slowdown in its revenue growth. For the current fiscal year, revenue is expected to rise by just 17%. If that forecast proves accurate, this will be the first time Salesforce has ever reported full-year growth of under 20%. Given this, it should come as no surprise the once high-flying stock was punished. But how much of that punishment is warranted? If you think this year's bear market overshot the mark on Salesforce, this might be a fantastic opportunity to buy shares.Continue reading