Trading by management and close relations of management

In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B.



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Novo Holdings A/S

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Novo Holding A/S is closely related to its CEO Kasim Kutay, who is a member of Novonesis' board of directors

b) Initial notification/

Amendment Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group

b) LEI 529900T6WNZXD2R3JW38

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code B-Shares







DK0060336014

b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price: 441.5135

Volume: 7,623,830 shares

d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price Number of shares: 7,623,830

Average price, DKK: 441.5135

Transaction value, DKK: 3,366,023,866

e) Date of transaction June 20, 2024