16.10.2024 09:58:25
Trading by management and close relations of management
In accordance with article 19 in Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation) and commission delegated regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016, Novozymes A/S, part of Novonesis Group reports the following transactions under ISIN DK0060336014, Novonesis (Novozymes) B shares under the symbol NSIS B. The released shares relate to the vesting of shares from the 2021 legacy Chr. Hansen Matching Shares program.
Attachment
|
|
