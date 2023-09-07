|
Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Klaus Holse
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Deputy Chairman Of the Board
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|Details of the transaction(s)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
DKK 128.05
DKK 128.10
DKK 128.10
DKK 128.05
DKK 128.10
DKK 128.10
DKK 128.15
DKK 128.15
DKK 128.20
DKK 128.20
DKK 128.20
DKK 128.20
DKK 128.25
DKK 128.25
DKK 128.25
DKK 128.25
DKK 128.25
DKK 128.25
DKK 128.30
DKK 128.30
DKK 128.30
DKK 128.35
DKK 128.40
DKK 128.40
DKK 128.40
DKK 128.50
DKK 128.50
DKK 128.50
DKK 128.88
DKK 129.50
DKK 129.70
DKK 129.75
DKK 129.80
DKK 129.85
DKK 129.90
DKK 129.95
DKK 129.55
DKK 129.55
DKK 129.60
DKK 129.60
DKK 129.60
DKK 129.60
DKK 129.65
DKK 129.65
DKK 129.65
DKK 129.70
DKK 129.75
DKK 129.75
DKK 129.75
DKK 129.75
DKK 129.75
DKK 129.80
DKK 129.80
DKK 129.80
DKK 129.85
DKK 129.90
DKK 129.95
DKK 129.95
DKK 129.95
DKK 130.00
DKK 129.85
DKK 130.00
DKK 130.00
DKK 130.00
DKK 130.00
DKK 130.00
DKK 130.00
DKK 130.15
DKK 130.38
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.50
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.45
DKK 130.45
DKK 130.50
DKK 130.50
DKK 130.50
DKK 130.50
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.35
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.40
DKK 130.90
DKK 130.95
DKK 131.00
DKK 130.90
DKK 130.90
DKK 130.90
DKK 130.90
DKK 130.95
DKK 130.95
DKK 131.00
DKK 131.00
DKK 131.00
DKK 131.00
DKK 131.00
DKK 131.00
DKK 131.00
|Volume(s)
116
300
116
382
388
280
388
327
506
388
327
360
280
506
388
899
327
388
506
378
327
384
600
377
197
116
390
59
650
116
116
47
47
47
47
47
388
506
324
388
506
280
388
506
324
324
10
388
506
323
362
415
506
388
370
378
436
506
388
275
348
41
1,022
100
214
286
286
643
640
151
151
116
390
99
390
506
100
321
506
764
163
110
20
202
97
270
143
117
566
101
149
114
107
390
506
475
142
360
400
56
512
151
151
116
222
2,278
100
566
50
506
300
506
283
100
320
725
376
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
39,126 shares
DKK 129.73 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2023-09-07
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.
GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter
