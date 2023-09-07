07.09.2023 16:26:33

Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
NameKlaus Holse
Reason for the notification
Position/statusDeputy Chairman Of the Board
Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
Details of the issuer
NameGN Store Nord A/S
LEI5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
Details of the transaction(s)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares

 

DK0010272632
Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price		 

39,126 shares

DKK 129.73 per share
Date of the transaction2023-09-07
Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57


Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

About GN

GN facilitates communication between people through intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming technology. Inspired by people and driven by our passion for innovation, we leverage technologies to deliver unique user experiences that bring people closer through the power of sound and vision.

GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, we proudly honor that legacy with our world-leading expertise in the human ear, audio, video and speech, wireless technologies, software, miniaturization, and collaboration with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, SteelSeries, Jabra, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 8,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).

Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter


