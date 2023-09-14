Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons

GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated Name Ronica Wang Reason for the notification Position/status Member Of the Board Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer Name GN Store Nord A/S LEI 5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10 Details of the transaction(s) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Shares







DK0010272632 Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)



DKK 129.85



DKK 129.85



DKK 130.50



DKK 130.50



Volume(s)



708



392



900



600



Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



2,600 shares



DKK 130.23 per share Date of the transaction 2023-09-13 Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Anne Sofie Staunsbæk Veyhe +45 45 75 85 06

Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57





Media Relations

Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20

