|
05.09.2024 09:12:42
Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
Trading in GN Store Nord shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GN Store Nord has received notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in GN Store Nord made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in GN Store Nord and/or persons closely associated with them.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|Name
|Søren Jelert
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer
|Name
|GN Store Nord A/S
|LEI
|5493008U3H3W0NKPFL10
|Details of the transaction(s)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Shares
DK0010272632
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of shares
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
DKK 161.45
DKK 161.40
DKK 161.40
DKK 161.40
DKK 161.40
DKK 161.40
DKK 161.45
DKK 161.45
DKK 161.45
DKK 161.80
DKK 162.00
DKK 162.00
DKK 162.00
DKK 162.00
DKK 162.00
DKK 162.00
DKK 162.15
DKK 162.15
DKK 162.20
DKK 162.10
DKK 162.15
DKK 162.15
DKK 162.20
DKK 162.20
DKK 162.20
DKK 162.20
|Volume(s)
620
275
220
407
305
242
407
305
219
500
221
100
360
383
317
119
4
439
117
310
230
399
45
45
52
359
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
7,000 shares
DKK 161.78 per share
|Date of the transaction
|2024-09-04
|Place of the transaction
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations
Rune Sandager +45 45 75 92 57
Media Relations
Steen Frentz Laursen +45 20 65 34 20
About GN
GN brings people closer through our leading intelligent hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions. Inspired by people and driven by innovation, we deliver technologies that enhance the senses of hearing and sight. We help people with hearing loss overcome real-life challenges, improve communication and collaboration for businesses, and provide great experiences for audio and gaming enthusiasts. GN was founded more than 150 years ago with a vision to connect the world. Today, inspired by our strong heritage, GN touches more lives than ever with our unique expertise and the broadest portfolio of products and services in our history – bringing people closer to what is important to them.
We market our solutions with the brands Jabra, ReSound, SteelSeries, Beltone, Interton, BlueParrott, Danavox, and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, GN Group employs more than 7,000 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GN Store Nord A/Smehr Nachrichten
|
21.08.24
|Ausblick: GN Store Nord präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.08.24
|Erste Schätzungen: GN Store Nord stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.24
|Ausblick: GN Store Nord vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: GN Store Nord präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GN Store Nord A/Smehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|GN Store Nord A/S
|21,65
|-0,87%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.