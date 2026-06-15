Palantir Aktie

Palantir für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QA4J / ISIN: US69608A1088

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15.06.2026 15:30:00

Trading Near Its 52-Week Low, Is Palantir Technologies Stock a Buy?

After a few years of spectacular gains, Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR) stock has finally been cooling off. Entering this week, it's down 28% since the beginning of the year. Over a five-year stretch, its gains remain impressive at around 420%, but there's clearly been less excitement around the company of late.Palantir's stock is trading near its 52-week low of $122.68, potentially making it a more enticing value option for investors. The business has, after all, been generating some impressive growth. Is now a good time to buy Palantir Technologies stock?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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