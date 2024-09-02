02.09.2024 11:05:00

Trading Near Its All-Time High, Is Meta Platforms Stock Still a Good Buy?

After soaring an incredible 194% in 2023, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are continuing to rise even higher this year, with the social media stock up another 47% since January. Meta has been one of the hottest tech stocks to own over the past couple of years and its valuation now sits at around record levels, with a market cap of more than $1.3 trillion.Meta owns some popular social media applications in WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. But is the stock's current valuation justifiable, and can it go even higher, or has it reached a peak?The bullish case for Meta Platforms is that with an impressive 3.3 billion daily active people, it possesses a lot of value for marketers who are trying to reach a certain target market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 470,95 -0,42% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX zurückhaltend -- DAX freundlich -- Börsen in Fernost tiefer
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag zurückhaltend zeigt, hält sich der deutsche Leitindex leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die asiatischen Indizes verbuchen derweil kleinere Abschläge.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen