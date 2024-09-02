|
02.09.2024 11:05:00
Trading Near Its All-Time High, Is Meta Platforms Stock Still a Good Buy?
After soaring an incredible 194% in 2023, shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are continuing to rise even higher this year, with the social media stock up another 47% since January. Meta has been one of the hottest tech stocks to own over the past couple of years and its valuation now sits at around record levels, with a market cap of more than $1.3 trillion.Meta owns some popular social media applications in WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram. But is the stock's current valuation justifiable, and can it go even higher, or has it reached a peak?The bullish case for Meta Platforms is that with an impressive 3.3 billion daily active people, it possesses a lot of value for marketers who are trying to reach a certain target market.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Time Inc When Issuedmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|470,95
|-0,42%