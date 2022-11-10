|
10.11.2022 08:09:16
Trading Statement for the six months to 30 September 2022
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Trading Statement for the six months to 30 September 2022
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today issues a trading update for the period for the six months to 30 September 2022.
Notes
1. All $ refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated
Key Financials and KPIs
Cruise EBITDA exceeds the pre-Covid peak
The Covid pandemic had a significant impact on our cruise operations. As this impact recedes, our investment in growth that occurred prior to the start of the pandemic and continued throughout the pandemic is now starting to be seen in our reported financials.
Despite the impact of Covid, GPH's cruise operations have been transformed since 2019. In H1 2023, our cruise operations generated as much EBITDA as was generated in the pre-pandemic FY 2019. In the six months to the end of September 2022, GPH has reported Cruise EBITDA of USD 42.3m, in constant currency Cruise EBITDA would have been USD 44.9m. This performance compares to the pre-Covid record Cruise EBITDA performance of USD 44.4m in the 12 months to December 2019.
The Reporting Period to March 2023 will see GPH report Cruise EBITDA significantly ahead of its previous high.
This growth results from the success of our strategy to carefully grow the number of ports in our network. Since the start of the pandemic, we have signed eight cruise port concessions, started cruise operations at a ninth port and recently signed a memorandum of understanding for a new port in the Caribbean.
In addition to this phenomenal success, since the onset of the pandemic, we have completed the marine expansion investment into Antigua Cruise Port, and the USD 250m investment into Nassau Cruise Port is expected to be completed by summer 2023. Both ports joined the network shortly before Covid, and only now can they start to deliver the level of financial performance they are capable of.
Balance Sheet
At 30 September 2022, IFRS gross debt was USD 599.0m (Ex IFRS-16 Finance Leases Gross Debt: USD 541.7m), compared to gross debt at 31 March 2022 of USD 598.6m (Ex IFRS-16 Finance Leases Gross Debt: USD 534.7m). Net debt Ex IFRS-16 finance leases were USD 462.2m compared to USD 435.0m as at 31 March 2022. At the end of September 2022, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of USD 79.1m, compared to USD 99.7m at 31 March 2022 and USD 84.1m at 30 June 2022. The main driver for the increase in net debt and decrease in cash is the continued investment activity in Nassau Cruise Port.
Outlook
The cruise industry continues to recover strongly from the Covid pandemic. The vast majority of the global cruise fleet is now sailing, and while the cruise line's plans to manage their recovery from the pandemic means some itineraries remain different from pre-Covid patterns, in general, it is just occupancy rates that are left to recover to pre-Covid levels.
Currently, occupancy rates in the Caribbean cruise market are generally at or close to 100%, with occupancy levels in the European cruise market lagging those experienced in the Caribbean. Occupancy rates in the European cruise market are expected to return to pre-pandemic levels by summer 2023.
The global economic outlook has materially weakened in recent months. However, with booking volumes across the industry comfortably within historical ranges, the outlook for the cruise industry in calendar year 2023 and beyond remains positive. Typically, the longer lead time on bookings has provided significant protection to the cruise industry during periods of macro stress, with passenger volumes rarely negatively impacted.
With the industry continuing to recover, GPH continues to expect to report record Cruise EBITDA for the Reporting Period to March 2023 before delivering significant growth in Cruise and Adjusted EBITDA for the Reporting Period to end March 2024.
GPH will release interim financial results for the six months to 30 September 2022 in the first half of December 2022.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|200001
|EQS News ID:
|1483863
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.22
|Trading Statement for the six months to 30 September 2022 (EQS Group)
|
09.11.22
|Holding(s) in Company* (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government of St Lucia (EQS Group)
|
21.10.22
|Global Ports Holding PLC : Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Government of St Lucia (Investegate)
|
18.10.22
|Global Ports Inv : Results of Put option of Eurobonds (Investegate)
|
17.10.22
|Global Ports Inv : EGM Results (Investegate)
|
17.10.22
|2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes (EQS Group)
|
17.10.22
|Global Ports Holding PLC : 2023 cruise call reservations and passenger volumes (Investegate)
Analysen zu Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Global Ports Holdings PLC Registered Shs
|0,80
|0,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen überwiegend freundlich -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen laufen in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.