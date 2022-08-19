|
Trading Statement for the three months to 30 June 2022
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Trading Statement for the three months to 30 June 2022
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH" or "Group"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today issues a trading update for the period from 1 April to 30 June 2022. GPH has recently announced its audited financial statements for the 12-month period ended 31 March 2022, which can be accessed on GPH's Investor Relations website.
Key Financials and KPIs
Significant growth
Since the end of the Reporting Period to 31 March 2022, we have made substantial progress with our strategic plans to grow our cruise port network. Shortly after the period end, we signed a 12-year concession agreement for Tarragona Cruise Port in Spain and began cruise operations at Vigo Cruise Port, Spain, in a 50/50 joint venture.
We successfully expanded our cruise port network into the Canary Islands, adding the ports of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (40 years concession term), Arrecife, Lanzarote (20 years) and Puerto del Rosario, Fuerteventura (20 years). In 2019, these cruise ports handled 1.5 million cruise passenger movements.
We recently signed a 30-year concession for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico. This exciting project will see GPH invest USD 100m on critical infrastructure repairs and upgrades of terminal buildings and walkways, in addition to an upfront payment of USD 75 million. A second investment phase, subject to certain pre-agreed criteria, will lead to an estimated USD 250m in expanding the capacity of the cruise port by building a completely new cruise pier and state-of-the-art homeport terminal capable of handling the world's largest cruise ships.
San Juan Cruise Port is a strategically important port in the Caribbean cruise market, perfectly positioned to be included in both Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean cruise itineraries. In addition, to its airport and hotel infrastructure, Puerto Rico is a US territory, which means it is an attractive homeport destination for Eastern and Southern Caribbean itineraries.
Balance Sheet
At 30 June 2022, IFRS gross debt was USD 593.7m (Ex IFRS-16 Finance Leases Gross Debt: USD 532.5m), compared to gross debt at 31 March 2022 of $598.6m (Ex IFRS-16 Finance Leases Gross Debt: $534.7m). Net debt Ex IFRS-16 finance leases was USD 448.4m compared to USD 435.0m as at 31 March 2022. At the end of June 2022, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of USD 84.1m, compared to USD 99.7m at 31 March 2022. The main driver for the increase in net debt and decrease in cash is the continued investment activity in Nassau Cruise Port.
Outlook
GPH provided a detailed outlook statement, including details of our 2023 expectations in our full-year results for the period ended 31 March 2022 released on 28 July 2022.
Current trading remains in line with this guidance. Our July traffic statistics show a further improvement in passenger volumes, with volumes only 1% below July 2019 levels on a like-for-like basis, compared to the Q1 2023 figure of -29%.
This continued significant improvement has been driven in particular by the strong performance at Nassau and Ege Port, our largest port in Turkey. However, all of our reporting segments in cruise continue to experience an improvement in activity levels.
Despite the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19 crisis and its significant impact on our business, we have continued to grow the number of cruise ports in our network. Since the onset of the crisis, we have now added ten new cruise ports to the portfolio. By the end of the 2023 Reporting Period, our USD 250m investment into Nassau Cruise Port will be near completion. As our vision for this port becomes a reality, we believe it will stand as a blueprint for future cruise port investment and will position the group well for further cruise port expansion.
