This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

25 February 2022

Arricano Real Estate Plc

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

Trading update

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that whilst its centres remain open for essential supplies, trading levels are being impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: C/o Novella Communications

Frank Lewis

Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young