25 February 2022 

Arricano Real Estate Plc

 

(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")

 

Trading update

 

Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that whilst its centres remain open for essential supplies, trading levels are being impacted by the situation in Ukraine.

A further announcement will be made in due course.

Enquiries:

Arricano Real Estate plc                                Tel: C/o Novella Communications

Frank Lewis

 

Nominated Adviser and Broker:                 Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited

Chris Fielding

 

Financial PR:                                                Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008

Novella Communications Limited

Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young 

 

 
