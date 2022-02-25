|
Trading Update
Arricano Real Estate Plc (ARO)
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
25 February 2022
Arricano Real Estate Plc
(together with its subsidiaries "Arricano")
Trading update
Arricano (AIM:ARO), a leading retail real estate developer and operator in Ukraine, announces that whilst its centres remain open for essential supplies, trading levels are being impacted by the situation in Ukraine.
A further announcement will be made in due course.
Enquiries:
Arricano Real Estate plc Tel: C/o Novella Communications
Frank Lewis
Nominated Adviser and Broker: Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 1666
WH Ireland Limited
Chris Fielding
Financial PR: Tel: +44 (0)20 3151 7008
Novella Communications Limited
Tim Robertson/ Fergus Young
