|
20.07.2023 07:00:25
Trading update Slump in building permits due to construction cost increases and interest rate hikes
|
Arbonia AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Arbon, 20 July 2023
The historically high construction costs as well as the increased interest rates with stable rents in our markets, especially Germany, Benelux and Eastern Europe, have led to a slump in building permits and, as a consequence, in construction and renovation activity. This is against the backdrop of a historically high demand for housing and the necessary energetic conversion of existing building stock to achieve the required reduction in CO2 emissions.
Contact
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Arbonia AG
|Amriswilerstrasse 50
|9320 Arbon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 71 447 41 41
|E-mail:
|holding@arbonia.com
|Internet:
|www.arbonia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0110240600
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1684055
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1684055 20-Jul-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Arbonia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20.07.23
|Arbonia further improves competitiveness by consolidating design radiator production (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Arbonia verbessert Wettbewerbsfähigkeit weiter durch die Konsolidierung der Designheizkörperproduktion (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Trading update Slump in building permits due to construction cost increases and interest rate hikes (EQS Group)
|
20.07.23
|Trading Update Einbruch der Baugenehmigungen aufgrund Baukostenteuerung und Zinserhöhungen (EQS Group)
|
17.07.23
|SPI-Papier Arbonia-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine frühe Investition in Arbonia bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
21.04.23
|Generalversammlung der Arbonia AG genehmigt alle Anträge (EQS Group)
|
21.04.23
|General Meeting of Arbonia AG approves all motions (EQS Group)
|
28.02.23
|Arbonia annual results 2022 and outlook 2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Arbonia AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Arbonia AG
|11,62
|0,35%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.