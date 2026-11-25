(RTTNews) - Outdoor cooking products maker Traeger, Inc. (COOK) announced on Wednesday that Chief Financial Officer Joey Hord would step down on February 1, 2027, to pursue an opportunity outside the company's industry.

Hord will remain in his role until then to support an orderly transition, the company said.

Traeger said it has begun a search for a successor with the assistance of an executive search firm and may appoint an interim CFO if a replacement is not in place by February 1.

The company said Hord's departure was not related to any disagreement regarding its operations, accounting, financial disclosures or internal controls.

Separately, Traeger reiterated its previously issued fiscal 2026 guidance.

Shares of Traeger closed Tuesday's trading 4.42% higher at $56.20.