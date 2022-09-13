TRAILER FOR UPCOMING FEATURE-LENGTH DOCUMENTARY INNOVATION RACE LAUNCHES TODAY

Anthem Film Festival Honors Film with "Excellence in Filmmaking" Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The first trailer for the compelling new documentary feature INNOVATION RACElaunched today, created by Ground Floor Video and produced by Tea Party Patriots Action. INNOVATION RACE boldly explores the imminent threat of China exploiting weaknesses in U.S. patent protection and presents solutions for restoring our dominance in innovation, technology, and invention.

You can view the trailer here: InnovationRaceMovie.com

INNOVATION RACE shares a timely, dire warning of China's commitment to using the weaknesses in our patent systems against us. While the film feels like the plot to a blockbuster political thriller, INNOVATION RACE exposes why this issue matters to all Americans, and is a reminder that there is no prize for second place.

Protection of inventions and intellectual property is guaranteed in Article 1, Section 8 of the US Constitution. These safeguards were weakened in 2011 after the America Invents Act passed that opened up loopholes that have been exploited by not only China, but also Big Tech.

INNOVATION RACE features a who's who of leadership in all phases of technology, innovation, national security, law, and government, including (but not limited to):

Senator Chris Coons- Democrat, representing Delaware.

Congressman and Inventor Thomas Massie – Republican, representing KY's 4th district.

Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding (USAF, Ret) – CEO of SEMPRE, author of Stealth War, and War Without Rules.

Col. John Mills (Ret.) – National Security Professional, former director of cybersecurity policy, strategy, and international affairs at the Department of Defense.

Judge Paul Michel– Retired after 22 years of a lifetime appointment as Judge on the Federal Circuit to speak out about better patent policy and protection of intellectual property.

Laura Peter– Deputy Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Deputy Director of the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Scott Keiff– Fred C. Stevenson Research Professor at GW Law School, former Commissioner of the U.S. International Trade Commission.

Gordon Chang– Columnist, author, and Lawyer. Author of The Great U.S.-China Tech War.

Adam Mossoff– Professor of Law at Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

Gary Lauder– Venture capitalist and managing director of Lauder Partners LLC.

Randy Landreau– President of US Inventor.

Josh Malone– Inventor whose patent was stolen. Subject of the film INVALIDATED.

INNOVATION RACE is poised to launch in theaters in Fall of 2022. Please see InnovationRaceMovie.com for more information.

