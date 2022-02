Train fares to rise by 3.8% in England and Wales as London tube strike begins

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Increase in passengers’ rail costs will add to Britain’s wider cost of living crisisRail fares will rise across England and Wales by an average of 3.8% on Tuesday, the same day that a city-wide tube strike begins in London.The fare rise, set by last July’s RPI inflation figure, will pile hundreds of pounds to some passengers’ annual travel costs, adding to the wider cost of living crisis. Continue reading...