Trainline FY23 Revenues, Ticket Sales Climb; Sees Adj. EBITDA In Line With Market View

(RTTNews) - Trainline PLC (TRN.L, TNLIF), a digital rail and coach technology platform, reported Wednesday higher revenues and net ticker sales in fiscal 2023. Group adjusted EBITDA for the year is expected to be in line with market expectations.

In 2023, Group net ticket sales were 4.3 billion pounds, 72 percent higher than last year's 2.52 billion pounds, as International Consumer becomes a 1 billion pounds net ticket sales business.

Group net ticket sales were 16 percent higher than fiscal 2020.

Group revenue of 327 million pounds climbed 74 percent from last year's 189 million pounds. Revenue grew 25 percent from fiscal 2020.

Trainline will publish its full-year results for the financial year 2023 on May 4.

Jody Ford, CEO of Trainlin said, "Trainline delivered record net ticket sales, with growth led by International Consumer, which became a €1 billion business for the first time. A key driver is the arrival of carrier competition on key European routes, particularly in Spain where we are increasingly positioning ourselves as the aggregator of choice."