SPS Commerce Aktie
WKN DE: A1CW7W / ISIN: US78463M1071
|
22.01.2026 21:57:07
Tran Capital Management Exits $15 Million SPS Commerce Position
According to a SEC filing dated Jan. 20, 2026, TRAN Capital Management, L.P. (TCM) sold its entire SPS Commerce stake during the fourth quarter, divesting 147,591 shares. The estimated transaction value was $15.37 million, calculated using the quarter’s average share price. The fund reported a net position change of $15.37 million for this holding, capturing the combined effects of trade activity and price fluctuation.TCM fully sold out of SPS Commerce.Top holdings after the filing:Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
