Trane Technologies Named to Climate Disclosure Project (CDP) Annual ‘A List’

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized for corporate environmental transparency by the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP), securing a place on its annual ‘A List.’

Trane Technologies is one of 283 companies that achieved an ‘A’ – out of the more than 15,000 companies scored. CDP’s scoring process is based on the comprehensiveness of disclosure, awareness and management of environmental risks and demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, such as setting ambitious and meaningful targets.

"Global challenges inspire bold thinking, and our near and long-term commitments and impact reflect the changes needed to transform our industry,” said Paul Camuti, chief technology and sustainability officer for Trane Technologies. "This recognition is another validation of Trane Technologies delivering real action on climate change and corporate transparency.”

Trane Technologies is driving decarbonization of buildings, industry and the cold chain through high-efficiency, electric heat pumps, air conditioners, thermal management systems and other innovations. The company established its first set of climate commitments in 2014 and exceeded them two years early. Since then, the company’s ambitions and actions have grown, with its bold 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, and its 2050 Net-Zero carbon target. The company’s emission reduction targets are aligned with rigorous climate science, with three sets of its goals validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

