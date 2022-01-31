Trane Technologies Q4 Results To Estimates; Guides FY22 In Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies plc (TT) reported Monday that net income attributable to the company for the fourth quarter increased to $317.8 million or $1.32 per share from $244.7 million or $1.01 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $1.36 per share, compared to $1.03 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter grew 12 percent to $3.57 billion from $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues were up 11 percent.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.31 per share on revenues of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $6.88 to $7.08 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.95 to $7.15 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $6.97 per share for the year.

The Company recently announced its intention to increase its annual dividend by 14 percent, to $2.68 per share annualized, starting in the first quarter of 2022. When combined with the dividend increase of 11 percent in the first quarter of 2021, the annual dividend is expected to be up 26 percent since launching Trane Technologies in March of 2020.