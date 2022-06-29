Trane Technologies Recertified by Great Place to Work®

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. The recertification recognizes employers who create an outstanding employee experience and is based entirely on feedback from current Trane Technologies employees.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005207/en/

An employee working at the Trane Technologies manufacturing facility in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo: Business Wire)

"At Trane Technologies, we strive to create a working environment where our employees are proud to work for our company, energized by their work and optimistic about the future,” said Dave Regnery, Trane Technologies chair and chief executive officer. "Being Great Place to Work-Certified™ is a tremendous honor. We owe this incredible recognition to our team of dedicated employees, who every day boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world.”

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn’t something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It’s the only official recognition determined by employees’ real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Trane Technologies is one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work. Trane Technologies is looking for passionate, pioneering people connected by a bold purpose. Visit our careers page to learn more.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005207/en/