Trane Technologies Recognized for Commitments to Diversity and Inclusion, Veterans

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has earned several prestigious rankings recognizing the company’s ongoing commitments to diversity and inclusion and supporting veterans.

National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC) 2022 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion

National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) The Forefront 50 – Top Corporations for Minority Businesses

India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022

Military Times – Best for Vets: Employers

Military Friendly – Designated as a Military Friendly Company

"At Trane Technologies, we’re committed to cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace where people can bring their best selves to work every day,” said Mairéad Magner, senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "I'm proud of these recognitions and our team members, who embody our leadership principles to create a safe and inclusive working environment each day. We know that diverse teams are more innovative and collaborative, capable of solving problems and well-positioned to realize a better world for future generations.”

Trane Technologies was one of 50 companies selected to the NBIC 2022 Best-of-the Best Corporations for Inclusion, honoring corporations who are constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity while working to create a better future for diverse business communities.

The company was also named to The Forefront 50 by the NMSDC, highlighting corporate members that are leveling the playing field by ensuring access and equity for systematically excluded communities of color. KeeKee Mathis, senior leader, supplier sustainability & diversity for Trane Technologies was also named a finalist for the NMSDC’s Minority Business Development Leader of the Year award.

Trane Technologies has also been named one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM by Great Place to Work® India. The company was recognized as a Top 100 organization for excelling in the practices that have been designed for our employees and creating a culture of trust.

Trane Technologies has long supported veterans through various initiatives and its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), and was recently included on the Military Times’ 2022 Best for Vets: Employers rankings, for its efforts to recruit, retain and support current and former service members, as well as military spouses and caregivers. Trane Technologies has also been designated a Military Friendly Company by Military Friendly and in August was named to U.S. Veterans Magazine Best of the Best top Veteran-Friendly Companies.

Earlier this year, Trane Technologies earned a score of 100 on the Disability Equality Index (DEI) and was included on the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index 2022. Inclusion on these rankings advances Trane Technologies’ commitment to "Opportunity for All,” a key pillar of its 2030 Sustainability Commitments, which pledges to achieve workforce diversity reflective of its communities, gender parity in leadership and community initiatives that support equitable education and pathways to STEM careers.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements” which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Such factors include, but are not limited to, our future financial performance and targets, including revenue, EPS and operating income; our business operations; demand for our products and services, including bookings and backlog; capital deployment, including the amount and timing of our dividends, our share repurchase program, including the amount of shares to be repurchased and the timing of such repurchases and our capital allocation strategy, including acquisitions, if any; our projected free cash flow and usage of such cash; our available liquidity; performance of the markets in which we operate; restructuring activity and cost savings associated with such activity; and our effective tax rate. Additional factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005255/en/