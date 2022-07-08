Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
08.07.2022 14:56:00

Trane Technologies Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 10 a.m. ET. The company will issue its second quarter earnings release and earnings presentation in advance of the call; both will be available on the Trane Technologies website.

A real-time, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be broadcast live over the internet. Individuals wishing to listen can access the call through the company’s website at www.tranetechnologies.com under the investor relations section.

For those unable to listen to the live event, a replay will be available on the company’s website at approximately 1 p.m. ET, August 3, 2022.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our environmentally responsible portfolio of products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechologies.com.

