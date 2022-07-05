|
05.07.2022 13:30:00
Trane Technologies Statement on Supreme Court Ruling in West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
Dave Regnery, chair and CEO of Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator, issued the following statement regarding the 6-3 ruling from the Supreme Court of the United States in the environmental enforcement case West Virginia v. EPA.
"The urgency to solve for climate change grows greater every day, and Trane Technologies has made it our purpose to boldly challenge what’s possible for a sustainable world. With the recent Supreme Court ruling on climate, there is an even greater imperative for Congress to work in a bipartisan way to bring effective climate legislation forward. The technology to solve climate change already exists today – we now need to scale it up and accelerate adoption. It will take industry, government, NGOs and citizens working together to protect our planet. We will continue to work closely with the White House and with lawmakers to help shape sound climate policy and legislation to build a sustainable future for generations to come.”
About Trane Technologies
Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands, Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit tranetechnologies.com.
