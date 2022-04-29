|
29.04.2022 08:40:05
Transaction in Own Shares
|
Nordea Bank Abp
/ Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares
Nordea Bank Abp: Repurchase of own shares on 28.04.2022
Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp (LEI: 529900ODI3047E2LIV03) has on 28.04.2022 completed repurchases of own shares (ISIN: FI4000297767) as follows:
* FX rate used: SEK to EUR 10.3317 and DKK to EUR 7.4422
On 14 March 2022, Nordea announced a share buy-back programme of up to a maximum of EUR 1,002m based on the authorisation granted by Nordea's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2021. The repurchase of own shares in public trading is executed in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
After the disclosed transactions, Nordea holds 8,266,831 treasury shares for capital optimisation purposes and 6,075,662 treasury shares for remuneration purposes.
Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.
http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8404J_1-2022-4-29.pdf
On behalf of Nordea Bank Abp,
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
For further information:
Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 5300 8011
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|FI4000297767
|Valor:
|A2N6F4
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1339217
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1339217 29.04.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nordea Bank Abp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
29.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Nordea repurchases shares in accelerated bookbuild (EQS Group)
|
29.04.22
|Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: First-quarter results 2022 (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Nordea Bank Abp: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)