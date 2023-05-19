|
19.05.2023 18:30:26
Transaction in Own Shares
FOPRESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
19 MAY 2023
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) announces that on 19 May 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 1,418,967 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 61.51p per share.
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 233,939,624 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 233,939,624 voting rights attached.
The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 233,939,624 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Ellie Kakoulli Tel: 0203 667 8181
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Foresight 4 VCT PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Foresight 4 VCT PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Foresight 4 VCT PLC
|0,61
|3,41%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerOptimismus für Lösung im US-Schuldenstreit: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die Wall Street gibt im Freitagshandel ab. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.