|
10.08.2023 18:40:00
Transaction in Own Shares
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
10 August 2023
Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that on 10 August 2023 the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
No.
purchased
Price paid
per share
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|2,511,894
|48.26p
|1.39%
In conformity with the Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc announces that the Company’s capital and voting rights, as at 10 August 2023, are summarised as follows:
|Shares in issue
|Voting rights per share
|Voting rights
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|177,858,804
|1
|177,858,804
|Total Voting Rights
|177,858,804
The Company does not hold any shares in treasury.
The above takes account of any shares that have recently been bought back for cancellation, even if such transactions have not yet settled.
The above figures may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc, under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
