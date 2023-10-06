|
06.10.2023 16:51:21
Transaction in Own Shares
6 October 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 6 October 2023 the Company purchased 282,243 ordinary shares at a price of 44.02 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 327,531,696 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 327,531,696.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
