|
25.10.2023 17:22:26
Transaction in Own Shares
25 October 2023
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 25 October 2023 the Company purchased 121,194 ordinary shares at a price of 42.085 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 333,845,780 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 333,845,780.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
