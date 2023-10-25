|
25.10.2023 19:08:14
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
25 October 2023
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 25 October 2023 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|25/10/2023
|549,400
|£27.2800
|£26.9450
|£27.1677
|LSE
|GBP
|25/10/2023
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|25/10/2023
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|25/10/2023
|802,500
|€31.7900
|€31.3900
|€31.6141
|XAMS
|EUR
|25/10/2023
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|25/10/2023
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 27 July 2023.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 27 July 2023 up to and including 27 October 2023.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm
on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
27.10.23
|Börse London in Rot: FTSE 100 fällt am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|Starker Wochentag in London: FTSE 100 steigt am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|Handel in London: FTSE 100 beginnt Freitagshandel im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
27.10.23
|Startzeichen für Wasserstoffnetzwerk - Neue Energie in alten Röhren (dpa-AFX)
|
26.10.23
|LSE-Handel FTSE 100 zeigt sich letztendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Verluste in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Minuszeichen in London: FTSE 100 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
26.10.23
|Donnerstagshandel in London: FTSE 100 präsentiert sich zum Start schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|20.10.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.10.23
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.10.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.10.23
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.10.23
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.23
|Shell Buy
|UBS AG
|06.10.23
|Shell Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.10.23
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.10.23
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|31,41
|0,59%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.