|
11.03.2024 19:15:48
Transaction in Own Shares
Transaction in Own Shares
11 March, 2024
• • • • • • • • • • • • • • • •
Shell plc (the ‘Company’) announces that on 11 March 2024 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation.
Aggregated information on Shares purchased according to trading venue:
|Date of purchase
|Number of Shares purchased
|Highest price paid
|Lowest price paid
|Volume weighted average price paid per share
|Venue
|Currency
|11/03/2024
|1,007,060
|£24.7600
|£24.5200
|£24.6473
|LSE
|GBP
|11/03/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|Chi-X (CXE)
|GBP
|11/03/2024
|-
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|£0.0000
|BATS (BXE)
|GBP
|11/03/2024
|922,199
|€29.4000
|€29.1350
|€29.2546
|XAMS
|EUR
|11/03/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|CBOE DXE
|EUR
|11/03/2024
|-
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|€0.0000
|TQEX
|EUR
These share purchases form part of the on- and off-market limbs of the Company's existing share buy-back programme previously announced on 1 February 2024.
In respect of this programme, Citigroup Global Markets Limited will make trading decisions in relation to the securities independently of the Company for a period from 1 February 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024.
The on-market limb will be effected within certain pre-set parameters and in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares on-market. The off-market limb will be effected in accordance with the Company’s general authority to repurchase shares off-market pursuant to the off-market buyback contract approved by its shareholders and the pre-set parameters set out therein. The programme will be conducted in accordance with Chapter 12 of the Listing Rules and Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014/EU dealing with buy-back programmes ("EU MAR”) and EU MAR as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time ("UK MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "EU MAR Delegated Regulation”) and the EU MAR Delegated Regulation as "onshored” into UK law from the end of the Brexit transition period (at 11:00 pm on 31 December 2020) through the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (as amended by the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Act 2020), and as amended, supplemented, restated, novated, substituted or replaced by the Financial Services Act, 2021 and relevant statutory instruments (including, The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations (SI 2019/310)), from time to time.
In accordance with EU MAR and UK MAR, a breakdown of the individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as a part of the buy-back programme is detailed below.
Enquiries
Media International: +44 (0) 207 934 5550
Media Americas: +1 832 337 4335
LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Acquisition or disposal of the issuer’s own shares
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Nachrichten
|
12.03.24
|Freundlicher Handel: So steht der FTSE 100 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Gewinne in London: FTSE 100 am Dienstagmittag auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|FTSE 100-Papier Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
12.03.24
|Pluszeichen in London: Zum Start des Dienstagshandels Gewinne im FTSE 100 (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Zuversicht in London: FTSE 100 schlussendlich in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|LSE-Handel FTSE 100 schwächelt am Montagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|Zurückhaltung in London: FTSE 100 gibt nach (finanzen.at)
|
11.03.24
|FTSE 100-Handel aktuell: FTSE 100 zum Start mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)mehr Analysen
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|27.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.24
|Shell Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.02.24
|Shell Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|05.02.24
|Shell Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|01.02.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.01.24
|Shell Neutral
|UBS AG
|03.02.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.23
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.11.22
|Shell Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell)
|29,54
|-0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX dürfte knapp behauptet starten -- DAX nimmt 18.000-Punkte-Marke ins Visier -- Börsen in Fernost schwächer
Während der heimische Aktienmarkt zurückhaltend erwartet wird, dürfte auch der deutsche Leitindex verhalten freundlich starten. Zur Wochenmitte tendieren die asiatischen Aktienmärkte letztendlich etwas tiefer.