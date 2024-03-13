|
13.03.2024 17:22:55
Transaction in Own Shares
13 March 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)
Purchase of shares for cancellation
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 13 March 2024 the Company purchased 291,965 ordinary shares at a price of 41.90 pence per share for cancellation.
Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares, 348,942,306 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.
The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 348,942,306.
This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
END
JTC (UK) Limited HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
Susan Fadil +44 203 893 1005
Uloma Adighibe +44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLCmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 PLC
|0,41
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAbwarten vor den US-Erzeugerpreisen: ATX pendelt um die Nulllinie -- DAX markiert neues Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der ATX ist höher in den Donnerstagshandel eingestiegen, gibt die Gewinne aber wieder ab. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt sind unterdessen erneute Rekorde zu sehen. Die Märkte in Fernost geben am Donnerstag mehrheitlich nach.