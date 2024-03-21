21.03.2024 16:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

21 MARCH 2024

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES 

Northern Venture Trust PLC ("the Company”) announces that on 21 March 2024 it purchased for cancellation under an existing authority granted by shareholders 767,427 ordinary shares of 25p each in the market at a price of 57.76p per share, representing approximately 0.40% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.  There remain 190,460,878 ordinary shares in issue. 

In conformity with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "DTRs”), the Company notifies the market that the capital of the Company consists of 190,460,878 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each.  All the ordinary shares have voting rights.  The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury.  The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 190,460,878 ("the Figure”).  The Figure may be used by a shareholder or other person as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify the voting rights they hold in relation to the Company, or a change to those voting rights, under the DTRs.

Enquiries:

James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk/vcts

Neither the contents of the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or form part of, this announcement.


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Northern Venture Trust PLCmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Northern Venture Trust PLCmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Northern Venture Trust PLC 0,57 2,25% Northern Venture Trust PLC

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX im Plus -- DAX etwas stärker -- Rallypause bei der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Markt steigt leicht ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich derweil knapp in Grün. Der Wall Street geht zum Wochenende der Atem aus. An den Märkten ging es am Freitag überwiegend gen Süden.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen