17.04.2024 18:01:36

Transaction in Own Shares

17 April 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 17 April 2024 the Company purchased 243,725 ordinary shares at a price of 41.42 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares and the issue of equity announced on 12 April 2024, 366,787,102 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 366,787,102.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited        HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
Susan Fadil        +44 203 893 1005
Uloma Adighibe        +44 203 832 3877

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


