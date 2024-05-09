OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

09 May 2024

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the "Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 8 May 2024 it had purchased a total of 22,997 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE, CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 12,512 6,222 3,402 861 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.3880 £4.3880 £4.3880 £4.3880 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £4.3880 £4.3880 £4.3880 £4.3880 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) £4.3880 £4.3880 £4.3880 £4.3880

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases, and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 389,628,620 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 389,628,620.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP



