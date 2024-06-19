|
19.06.2024 08:00:00
Transaction in Own Shares
FORESIGHT ENTERPRISE VCT PLC
LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42
TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES
19 JUNE 2024
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc ("the Company”) announces that on 18 June 2024 the Company purchased for cancellation 8,851,870 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 61.37p per share.
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, the Company advises that, following this purchase, its capital consists of 265,024,186 Ordinary Shares of 1p with 265,024,186 voting rights attached.
The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 265,024,186 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publicly available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Gary Fraser Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations:
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
