3rd July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 2nd July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 10,656 Lowest price per share (pence): 637 Highest price per share (pence): 648 Weighted average price per day (pence): 641.8399

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 641.8399 10,656 637.00 648.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 02 July 2024 08:20:16 150 647.00 XLON 00284531826TRLO1 02 July 2024 08:26:33 170 647.00 XLON 00284537068TRLO1 02 July 2024 08:28:09 128 647.00 XLON 00284537985TRLO1 02 July 2024 08:33:06 9 647.00 XLON 00284543773TRLO1 02 July 2024 08:36:17 68 647.00 XLON 00284547350TRLO1 02 July 2024 08:55:02 17 648.00 XLON 00284563336TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:25:11 12 645.00 XLON 00284588592TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:43:56 118 645.00 XLON 00284606147TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:43:56 12 645.00 XLON 00284606148TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:43:57 272 644.00 XLON 00284606171TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:43:58 24 644.00 XLON 00284606332TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:44:01 1,109 645.00 XLON 00284606442TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:44:35 66 644.00 XLON 00284607451TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:44:35 65 644.00 XLON 00284607452TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:44:56 70 644.00 XLON 00284607697TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:44:56 63 644.00 XLON 00284607698TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:45:34 27 644.00 XLON 00284608079TRLO1 02 July 2024 09:51:15 15 644.00 XLON 00284614012TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:00:30 20 644.00 XLON 00284625261TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:10:12 256 646.00 XLON 00284636901TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:10:12 3 646.00 XLON 00284636902TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:10:12 129 646.00 XLON 00284636903TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:24:47 59 645.00 XLON 00284654056TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:24:47 72 645.00 XLON 00284654057TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:25:19 128 644.00 XLON 00284654446TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:25:35 12 643.00 XLON 00284655288TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:25:35 120 643.00 XLON 00284655289TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:25:35 40 643.00 XLON 00284655291TRLO1 02 July 2024 10:39:02 127 643.00 XLON 00284674290TRLO1 02 July 2024 11:15:28 10 644.00 XLON 00284698702TRLO1 02 July 2024 11:15:28 120 644.00 XLON 00284698703TRLO1 02 July 2024 11:15:28 3 644.00 XLON 00284698704TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:38:15 130 642.00 XLON 00284700924TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:38:15 130 642.00 XLON 00284700925TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:38:15 48 642.00 XLON 00284700926TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:38:15 52 642.00 XLON 00284700927TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:49:58 72 642.00 XLON 00284701185TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:49:58 500 642.00 XLON 00284701186TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:49:58 53 642.00 XLON 00284701187TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:49:59 21 642.00 XLON 00284701188TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:49:59 52 642.00 XLON 00284701189TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:50:02 392 642.00 XLON 00284701190TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:50:02 18 642.00 XLON 00284701191TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:50:02 56 642.00 XLON 00284701192TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:50:12 450 642.00 XLON 00284701198TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:50:16 17 642.00 XLON 00284701200TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:50:16 53 642.00 XLON 00284701201TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:52:12 500 642.00 XLON 00284701261TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:52:12 52 642.00 XLON 00284701262TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:52:12 3 642.00 XLON 00284701263TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:52:12 192 642.00 XLON 00284701264TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:52:50 130 642.00 XLON 00284701275TRLO1 02 July 2024 12:55:29 129 642.00 XLON 00284701360TRLO1 02 July 2024 13:06:03 51 642.00 XLON 00284701646TRLO1 02 July 2024 13:06:03 78 642.00 XLON 00284701647TRLO1 02 July 2024 13:06:48 30 642.00 XLON 00284701671TRLO1 02 July 2024 13:07:00 257 640.00 XLON 00284701673TRLO1 02 July 2024 13:28:54 23 643.00 XLON 00284702061TRLO1 02 July 2024 14:12:54 127 642.00 XLON 00284702832TRLO1 02 July 2024 14:53:54 12 639.00 XLON 00284704418TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:00:15 125 639.00 XLON 00284704695TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:00:15 137 639.00 XLON 00284704696TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:00:15 12 639.00 XLON 00284704697TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:05:20 272 638.00 XLON 00284704956TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:09:19 252 637.00 XLON 00284705089TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:16 13 637.00 XLON 00284705308TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:16 417 637.00 XLON 00284705309TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:16 109 637.00 XLON 00284705310TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:17 15 637.00 XLON 00284705311TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:18 402 637.00 XLON 00284705313TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:19 208 638.00 XLON 00284705314TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:19 145 638.00 XLON 00284705315TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:14:21 21 638.00 XLON 00284705317TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:15:04 16 638.00 XLON 00284705345TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:15:23 32 638.00 XLON 00284705356TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:21:41 23 638.00 XLON 00284705581TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:35:13 159 639.00 XLON 00284706028TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:35:24 13 639.00 XLON 00284706035TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:35:24 260 640.00 XLON 00284706036TRLO1 02 July 2024 15:54:36 18 641.00 XLON 00284706623TRLO1 02 July 2024 16:12:07 4 641.00 XLON 00284707262TRLO1 02 July 2024 16:20:24 431 641.00 XLON 00284707574TRLO1 02 July 2024 16:26:14 3 641.00 XLON 00284707760TRLO1 02 July 2024 16:28:50 358 641.00 XLON 00284707932TRLO1 02 July 2024 16:28:50 89 641.00 XLON 00284707933TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970