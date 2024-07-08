+++ Einfach investieren ? mit Kapitalschutz oder Teilschutz ? raiffeisenzertifikate.at ? in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
08.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

8th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:5th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:14183
Lowest price per share (pence):613
Highest price per share (pence):633
Weighted average price per day (pence):623.1316

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON623.131614,183613.00633.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
05 July 2024 08:10:00135629.00XLON00285507504TRLO1
05 July 2024 08:33:5973632.00XLON00285517972TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:27456633.00XLON00285540835TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:27137629.00XLON00285540836TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:27137629.00XLON00285540837TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:27650632.00XLON00285540838TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:2737632.00XLON00285540839TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:27166632.00XLON00285540840TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:27110633.00XLON00285540841TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:24:2744633.00XLON00285540842TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:28:3189628.00XLON00285543513TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:28:3147628.00XLON00285543514TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:30:11107627.00XLON00285544565TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:30:1126627.00XLON00285544566TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:34:3512625.00XLON00285546684TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:34:35121625.00XLON00285546685TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:59:5385623.00XLON00285561672TRLO1
05 July 2024 09:59:5353623.00XLON00285561673TRLO1
05 July 2024 10:06:02126625.00XLON00285565032TRLO1
05 July 2024 10:21:0512623.00XLON00285576860TRLO1
05 July 2024 11:02:01112621.00XLON00285620417TRLO1
05 July 2024 11:39:06132622.00XLON00285621288TRLO1
05 July 2024 12:06:5610,000622.00XLON00285622016TRLO1
05 July 2024 12:42:48132622.00XLON00285623821TRLO1
05 July 2024 13:29:5163621.00XLON00285625439TRLO1
05 July 2024 13:29:5148621.00XLON00285625440TRLO1
05 July 2024 13:32:15138619.00XLON00285625698TRLO1
05 July 2024 14:14:5422621.00XLON00285627772TRLO1
05 July 2024 14:26:29138623.00XLON00285628446TRLO1
05 July 2024 14:50:0071621.00XLON00285630642TRLO1
05 July 2024 14:50:0056621.00XLON00285630643TRLO1
05 July 2024 15:23:4866619.00XLON00285633482TRLO1
05 July 2024 15:23:4819619.00XLON00285633483TRLO1
05 July 2024 15:23:4842619.00XLON00285633484TRLO1
05 July 2024 15:23:4835617.00XLON00285633485TRLO1
05 July 2024 15:34:23129615.00XLON00285634488TRLO1
05 July 2024 15:59:55129614.00XLON00285636256TRLO1
05 July 2024 16:08:46100613.00XLON00285636760TRLO1
05 July 2024 16:22:10128613.00XLON00285638051TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


