8th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 5th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 14183 Lowest price per share (pence): 613 Highest price per share (pence): 633 Weighted average price per day (pence): 623.1316

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 623.1316 14,183 613.00 633.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 05 July 2024 08:10:00 135 629.00 XLON 00285507504TRLO1 05 July 2024 08:33:59 73 632.00 XLON 00285517972TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 456 633.00 XLON 00285540835TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 137 629.00 XLON 00285540836TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 137 629.00 XLON 00285540837TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 650 632.00 XLON 00285540838TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 37 632.00 XLON 00285540839TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 166 632.00 XLON 00285540840TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 110 633.00 XLON 00285540841TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:24:27 44 633.00 XLON 00285540842TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:28:31 89 628.00 XLON 00285543513TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:28:31 47 628.00 XLON 00285543514TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:30:11 107 627.00 XLON 00285544565TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:30:11 26 627.00 XLON 00285544566TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:34:35 12 625.00 XLON 00285546684TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:34:35 121 625.00 XLON 00285546685TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:59:53 85 623.00 XLON 00285561672TRLO1 05 July 2024 09:59:53 53 623.00 XLON 00285561673TRLO1 05 July 2024 10:06:02 126 625.00 XLON 00285565032TRLO1 05 July 2024 10:21:05 12 623.00 XLON 00285576860TRLO1 05 July 2024 11:02:01 112 621.00 XLON 00285620417TRLO1 05 July 2024 11:39:06 132 622.00 XLON 00285621288TRLO1 05 July 2024 12:06:56 10,000 622.00 XLON 00285622016TRLO1 05 July 2024 12:42:48 132 622.00 XLON 00285623821TRLO1 05 July 2024 13:29:51 63 621.00 XLON 00285625439TRLO1 05 July 2024 13:29:51 48 621.00 XLON 00285625440TRLO1 05 July 2024 13:32:15 138 619.00 XLON 00285625698TRLO1 05 July 2024 14:14:54 22 621.00 XLON 00285627772TRLO1 05 July 2024 14:26:29 138 623.00 XLON 00285628446TRLO1 05 July 2024 14:50:00 71 621.00 XLON 00285630642TRLO1 05 July 2024 14:50:00 56 621.00 XLON 00285630643TRLO1 05 July 2024 15:23:48 66 619.00 XLON 00285633482TRLO1 05 July 2024 15:23:48 19 619.00 XLON 00285633483TRLO1 05 July 2024 15:23:48 42 619.00 XLON 00285633484TRLO1 05 July 2024 15:23:48 35 617.00 XLON 00285633485TRLO1 05 July 2024 15:34:23 129 615.00 XLON 00285634488TRLO1 05 July 2024 15:59:55 129 614.00 XLON 00285636256TRLO1 05 July 2024 16:08:46 100 613.00 XLON 00285636760TRLO1 05 July 2024 16:22:10 128 613.00 XLON 00285638051TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970