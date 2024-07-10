10.07.2024 08:00:00

Transaction in Own Shares

10th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).  

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:9th July 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:4018
Lowest price per share (pence):636.0
Highest price per share (pence):641.0
Weighted average price per day (pence):638.4313

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price (p)Aggregated volumeLowest price per share (p)Highest price per share (p)
XLON638.43134,018636.00641.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each tradeNumber of shares purchasedPrice (pence per share)Trading VenueTransaction Reference Number
09 July 2024 16:20:30150636.00XLON00286046111TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3696636.00XLON00286046119TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:36150636.00XLON00286046118TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3760637.00XLON00286046123TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3742637.00XLON00286046122TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:3775637.00XLON00286046121TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:20:37141637.00XLON00286046120TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:58327638.00XLON00286046637TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5853638.00XLON00286046636TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5892638.00XLON00286046635TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:5869638.00XLON00286046634TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:59108639.00XLON00286046638TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:25:59403637.00XLON00286046640TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0012637.00XLON00286046644TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:001637.00XLON00286046643TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:001637.00XLON00286046642TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0013637.00XLON00286046641TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:0268638.00XLON00286046646TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:02190639.00XLON00286046648TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:02525639.00XLON00286046647TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:03190640.00XLON00286046651TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:26:03332640.00XLON00286046650TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:09104641.00XLON00286046735TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:09134641.00XLON00286046734TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:0956641.00XLON00286046733TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:0937641.00XLON00286046732TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1156639.00XLON00286046738TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1114639.00XLON00286046737TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:11185639.00XLON00286046736TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:1156638.00XLON00286046740TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:11199638.00XLON00286046739TRLO1
09 July 2024 16:27:5979640.00XLON00286046822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


