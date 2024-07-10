10th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 9th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 4018 Lowest price per share (pence): 636.0 Highest price per share (pence): 641.0 Weighted average price per day (pence): 638.4313

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 638.4313 4,018 636.00 641.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 09 July 2024 16:20:30 150 636.00 XLON 00286046111TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:20:36 96 636.00 XLON 00286046119TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:20:36 150 636.00 XLON 00286046118TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:20:37 60 637.00 XLON 00286046123TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:20:37 42 637.00 XLON 00286046122TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:20:37 75 637.00 XLON 00286046121TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:20:37 141 637.00 XLON 00286046120TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:25:58 327 638.00 XLON 00286046637TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:25:58 53 638.00 XLON 00286046636TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:25:58 92 638.00 XLON 00286046635TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:25:58 69 638.00 XLON 00286046634TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:25:59 108 639.00 XLON 00286046638TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:25:59 403 637.00 XLON 00286046640TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:00 12 637.00 XLON 00286046644TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:00 1 637.00 XLON 00286046643TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:00 1 637.00 XLON 00286046642TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:00 13 637.00 XLON 00286046641TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:02 68 638.00 XLON 00286046646TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:02 190 639.00 XLON 00286046648TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:02 525 639.00 XLON 00286046647TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:03 190 640.00 XLON 00286046651TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:26:03 332 640.00 XLON 00286046650TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:09 104 641.00 XLON 00286046735TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:09 134 641.00 XLON 00286046734TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:09 56 641.00 XLON 00286046733TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:09 37 641.00 XLON 00286046732TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:11 56 639.00 XLON 00286046738TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:11 14 639.00 XLON 00286046737TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:11 185 639.00 XLON 00286046736TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:11 56 638.00 XLON 00286046740TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:11 199 638.00 XLON 00286046739TRLO1 09 July 2024 16:27:59 79 640.00 XLON 00286046822TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970