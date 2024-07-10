10 July 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the "Company”)

Purchase of shares for cancellation

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc announces that on 10 July 2024 the Company purchased 75,055 ordinary shares at a price of 40.37 pence per share for cancellation.

Following the purchase and cancellation of the above shares 364,716,950 ordinary shares of 1p each will remain in issue, carrying one vote each.

The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in Treasury.



Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company will be 364,716,950.

This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

END

JTC (UK) Limited HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com

Uloma Adighibe +44 203 832 3877

Alexandria Tivey +44 203 832 3891

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31