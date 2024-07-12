12th July 2024

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc ("Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 11th July 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 920 Lowest price per share (pence): 641.00 Highest price per share (pence): 657.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 647.2054

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 647.2054 920 641.00 657.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 11 July 2024 09:15:55 133 641.00 XLON 00286407216TRLO1 11 July 2024 09:15:55 134 641.00 XLON 00286407215TRLO1 11 July 2024 12:29:31 121 645.00 XLON 00286477322TRLO1 11 July 2024 13:45:54 131 649.00 XLON 00286479506TRLO1 11 July 2024 14:37:03 100 650.00 XLON 00286480843TRLO1 11 July 2024 14:37:05 49 652.00 XLON 00286480844TRLO1 11 July 2024 15:05:08 52 650.00 XLON 00286482013TRLO1 11 July 2024 15:05:08 127 651.00 XLON 00286482014TRLO1 11 July 2024 15:43:33 42 653.00 XLON 00286483849TRLO1 11 July 2024 16:01:20 31 657.00 XLON 00286484754TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970